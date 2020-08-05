AUSTIN, Texas (CBDSFW.COM) – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit Wednesday against a clinic in La Porte, which “has both misrepresented the character of its COVID-19 testing as well as its failure to secure patients’ sensitive personal information.”

According to the AG’s office, Clinica Hispana claims its tests can diagnose an active infection, but the type of tests used by the clinic are not approved for such a use.

“I will not allow anyone or any business to fraudulently represent COVID testing in our communities. Patients must be assured that the tests they take and results they receive are accurate and their personal information will be protected,” said Attorney General Paxton. “We look forward to litigation in this case and will continue working diligently to ensure Texans receive the testing and potentially life-saving treatment they need.”

An Office of the Attorney General investigation discovered Clinica Hispana was giving people antibody tests and telling them that it would diagnose an infection, when such test cannot diagnose an active infection.

In addition to conducting fraudulent tests, Clinica Hispana also threw away test results using an unsecured dumpster behind the clinic, which directly violates Texas identity theft laws, the AG’s office alleges.

