WYLIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Wylie ISD staffer has tested positive for COVID-19, CBS 11’s Robbie Owens has learned.
Approximately a dozen people exposed to the staffer from Burnett Junior High are being asked to quarantine.
It’s not clear if the patient is a teacher.
Wylie ISD’s calendar shows teachers returned to work on Monday.
#Breaking #Wylie ISD Staffer tests positive for #Covid19. Others asked to self quarantine. And this while just preparing to reopen. District says they planned for this possibility, looking to reassure parents @CBSDFW https://t.co/lP9ccU5MXx
A district spokesperson said they were prepared for a possibility like this, having produced a video about what happens if there’s a positive test at school.