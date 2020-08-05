NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
Filed Under:Back to School, Burnett Junior High, Coronavirus, Covid-19, DFW News, Pandemic, positive test, staffers, Wylie ISD

WYLIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Wylie ISD staffer has tested positive for COVID-19, CBS 11’s Robbie Owens has learned.

Approximately a dozen people exposed to the staffer from Burnett Junior High are being asked to quarantine.

It’s not clear if the patient is a teacher.

Wylie ISD’s calendar shows teachers returned to work on Monday.

A district spokesperson said they were prepared for a possibility like this, having produced a video about what happens if there’s a positive test at school.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply