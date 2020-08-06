DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 230 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 52,869.

“Today we saw the lowest number of new cases we’ve seen since June 1. Strong evidence that the trend of universal masking is working and we cannot let up,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said in a statement.

The county also announced 10 more deaths, bringing the total to 736.

Among the newly reported deaths, an Irving man in his 40s who did not have underlying high risk health conditions, but died in the hospital after becoming critically ill.

“Today’s numbers carry a somber reminder in the ten deaths, one of whom was a person in their 40’s without underlying health conditions. We saw the same thing with another person yesterday. COVID-I9 is a very dangerous disease for everyone,” Judge Jenkins said.

More than 2,340 children under 18 years of age have been diagnosed with confirmed COVID-19 since July 1.

During this timeframe, 61 children have been hospitalized for COVID-19. Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age.

Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

“The demand for testing has gone down as well and testing is available at our locations with little or no wait and a faster turnaround time now than we’ve seen in the past,” Jenkins said.

Click here for the list of testing locations.

The other COVID-19 deaths confirmed Thursday include:

– A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Lancaster. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She expired in an area hospital ED, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. He had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. She had been hospitalized.