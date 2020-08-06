(CBSDFW.COM) – Gas prices in Texas are continuing to fall for the third-straight week, and Texans are paying the second-lowest prices in the U.S., according to AAA.
AAA reports the statewide gas price average in Texas is $1.85 per gallon of regular unleaded, which is four cents lower than last week and 59 cents less than this time last year.
According to AAA, drivers in El Paso are paying the most with $2.06 per gallon while those in the Sherman-Denison area are paying the least at $1.74.
Drivers in Texas are paying the second-lowest prices in the nation, AAA reports.
“Historically, gas prices in Texas tend to fluctuate during August, and drivers will likely see some fluctuation this month as well,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “However, prices likely won’t spike due to continued COVID-19 concerns and lower demand for gasoline.”