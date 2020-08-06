ROCKWALL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Officer Tracy Gaines’ youngest son, 13-year-old Greyson, spoke at his dad’s candlelight vigil Thursday night.
“Not just a man, a role model, a friend, a father, a hero,” said Greyson.
Officer Gaines passed away Monday, August 3 after a four-week battle with COVID-19.
Officer Gaines was hired as a Rockwall Police Officer in September of 2005 and most recently served as a School Resource Officer at Rockwall High School.
During his career, he also served as a School Resource Officer at Williams Middle School and he was a Field Training Officer in the Patrol Division.
“Tracy was an embodiment of what I hope our young people become,” said Rockwall High Assistant Principal David Gear.
After a week dealing with the virus at home, he was admitted to a local hospital on July 11 and had undergone various treatments to try and mitigate the effects of the illness.
He was put on life support around July 21.
His oldest son, Gavin, shared on social media his dad was always trying to teach him something.
“He was teaching me to be a man,” he said.