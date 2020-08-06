KAUFMAN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A brother and sister showed their appreciation for healthcare workers by donating earnings from their lemonade stand.

After watching the news, Brock Henricks, 9, and Emma, 7, told their mom they wanted to help their friends and family who work in healthcare.

“My kids have been begging to do a lemonade stand and we thought this was a great way to raise money for others during the pandemic,” said Jenny Henricks, mother.

Brock and Emma decided that they would use the money they earned to buy snacks for staff at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Kaufman.

“It meant so much that they wanted to use their proceeds from the lemonade stand to brighten our day,” said Chelsey Maddox, R.N., an Emergency Department nurse at Texas Health Kaufman.

Along with the help of a few friends in the neighborhood, the pair earned a total of $400 in seven hours. Jenny said several people also sent donations through Venmo after she shared her kids’ idea on Facebook.

“They made a fun day out of it instead of looking at it as work,” Jenny said.

Brock and Emma even hand-delivered the snacks to caregivers outside of Texas Health Kaufman.

“I overheard other staff members sharing the story of where the snacks came from. Everyone was so proud of the kiddos and excited that they thought of us,” Maddox said.

Latest Coronavirus News | Coronavirus Resources