NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
Filed Under:Aggravated Assault, DFW News, East Spring Valley Drive, Richardson, Richardson Police

RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Richardson are investigating an aggravated assault that injured five people at a home Friday morning.

Police said the incident happened at a home in the 1100 block of East Spring Valley Road.

According to police, five people were injured during some sort of altercation. Three of them were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There was one person taken into custody but it’s unclear if that person was also injured.

Police did not give details on the injuries as the investigation continues.

Comments

Leave a Reply