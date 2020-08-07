Comments
RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Richardson are investigating an aggravated assault that injured five people at a home Friday morning.
Police said the incident happened at a home in the 1100 block of East Spring Valley Road.
According to police, five people were injured during some sort of altercation. Three of them were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
There was one person taken into custody but it’s unclear if that person was also injured.
Police did not give details on the injuries as the investigation continues.