FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Frisco Animal Services issued an alert Friday night after a bat tested positive for rabies.

Animal Services officers were notified of a bat on the ground in the Preston Manor subdivision near Preston and Main around 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

They found it exhibiting abnormal behaviors.

The bat was sent to Austin for testing and was found to be positive for rabies by the Texas Department of State Health Services Zoonosis Control.

Animal Services officers remind citizens that while bats are naturally nocturnal animals, it’s not unusual to see a bat during daylight hours.

Symptoms of rabid bats include inability to fly, disorientation, staggering,\ and screeching or crying.

The Frisco Police Department and Frisco Animal Services share the following tips to help prevent rabies:

– Vaccinate your dogs and cats. Rabies vaccinations are required by ordinance. Keeping your pets vaccinated protects you and them.

– Restrain your pets; do not allow them to roam. There is a ‘leash law’ in the City of Frisco.

– Avoid contact with wild animals and with dogs and cats you do not know. Do not try to hand-feed wild animals and do not keep them as pets.

– Do not touch sick or injured animals. Report sick or injured animals to Animal Services at 972-292-6010.