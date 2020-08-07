DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 422 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the total confirmed case count in Dallas County to 53,291.

The county also announced 10 more deaths, bringing the total to 746.

“We continue to see benefits from wearing masks. Unfortunately, today we had 10 confirmed deaths which is a somber reminder of the seriousness of COVID-19 and the need for us to continue to wear masks,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins in a statement.

An additional 167 probable cases of COVID-19 have been reported since Thursday, bringing the total probable case count in Dallas to 2,029, including five probable deaths from COVID-19.

More than 2,514 children under 18 have been diagnosed with confirmed COVID-19 since July 1, including 61 children who have been hospitalized for COVID-19.

Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age.

Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

In addition to wearing masks, Judge Jenkins reminds the public to maintain six foot distance, use frequent hand washing, avoid unnecessary trips outside the home, and avoid completely going to areas where masks cannot be worn 100% of the time.

“If we continue to stay on the course that we’re on with masking and good decision making. I believe we can continue to see a decline that will get less people sick, keep more businesses open and get our kids back to school and activities sooner rather than later,” said Judge Jenkins.

The additional ten deaths reported in Dallas County Friday include:

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Balch Springs. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Richardson. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Farmers Branch. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

Texas reported 7,039 new COVID-19 cases and 293 additional deaths on Friday.