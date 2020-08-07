CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Carrollton Police Department has arrested Luis Alexis Fonseca Acosta, 39, for a car crash that killed a Carrollton man on Friday, July 24, 2020.
Acosta is charged with Manslaughter and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon for the crash that killed 67-year-old Shamsuddin Jooma and seriously injured his teenage son.
The crash happened at the intersection of W. Rosemeade Parkway and Greenway Park Drive shortly before 8 a.m. when Acosta’s vehicle hit the Jooma’s SUV as it entered Rosemeade from an adjacent neighborhood.
Investigators determined Acosta was driving 80 miles per hour at the time of impact, and just moments earlier had reached a maximum speed of 86 miles per hour.
The speed limit at the scene of the crash is 40 miles per hour.
Jooma was pronounced dead at the scene. His 17-year-old son was transported to Medical City Plano Hospital with serious injuries and continues his recovery.
Acosta also faces an additional charge of Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon for a gun that was found in his vehicle after the crash.