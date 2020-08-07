DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas murder suspect was arrested in Franklin County hours after a deadly shooting at The View at Lake Highlands Apartments at 9855 Shadow Way early Tuesday morning.

Brice Johnson, 20, was arrested in Franklin County in the victim’s stolen vehicle on unrelated charges.

He was also in possession of personal items belonging to the victim.

Dallas Police detectives traveled to Franklin County to speak with the suspect and further their investigation.

Suspect Johnson waived his Miranda rights and agreed to speak with detectives.

He has been charged with capital murder.

Bond has not yet been set.

The victim, Derion Johnson, 25, was found dead in an apartment from multiple gunshot wounds.

No other details have been released about the case.