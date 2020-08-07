RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Lone Star Conference announced Friday that it will be postponing its football, basketball, soccer and volleyball seasons until Spring 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Division II conference includes schools such as Texas A&M University-Commerce, Texas Woman’s University, Dallas Baptist University and Angelo State University.
Conference officials said the decision was made “due to the challenges of COVID-19.” Earlier this week, the Division II Presidents Council canceled NCAA Division II Fall 2020 Championships.
LSC Announces Decision on Fall 2020 Competition
— Lone Star Conference (@LoneStarConf) August 7, 2020
“Football, soccer, volleyball and basketball, which are classified as high contact risk sports by the NCAA resocialization principles, can practice during the fall under all applicable NCAA Division II rules, but not compete until the spring,” the conference said in a statement.
However, cross country will be able to compete in fall like normal, and golf and tennis programs can complete in non-championship segments in the fall, according to the conference.
Officials said the conference will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation.