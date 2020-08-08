PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – There was an outpouring of support Saturday morning for a Plano mother who was killed last weekend while on her morning jog.

The body of Sarmistha Sen was found last Saturday near a creek at Legacy Drive and Marchman Way. That’s where family members, friends and neighbors gathered to remember her life.

“As we deeply mourn the untimely demise of Sarmistha, we could also like to carry on the legacy,” one attendee said.

It was a walk of remembrance for the mother of two who was also an avid runner.

“It just hit me so hard because my mother, aunt, myself walked these trails for years. I grew up here and it could have been one of us,” neighbor Marlo Malmis-Brown said. “She was a member of the community, she was a neighbor, she loved this trail and we all love this area so much.”

Police in Plano focused their investigation into her death on Bakari Moncrief. Surveillance video captured him allegedly trying to break into a home on a street near the trail where Sen was killed.

Moncrief was arrested and charged with burglary, but he remains a person of interest in the murder.

Sen’s brother told the attendees that over the next weeks and months the community as well as the Plano Police Department will be organizing a series of self-defense workshops.

“The family’s biggest wish — this must not happen again,” one attendee said.

After the memorial walk, there was a public visitation at a funeral home in Plano, where people were asked to wear bright colors.