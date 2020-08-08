AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Saturday extended the state’s disaster declaration for all counties in response to the COVID-19 threat.
According to the governor, the declaration, which was originally issued on March 13, allows the state to be provided with resources to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
“A proclamation renewing the declaration stating that the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) poses an imminent threat of disaster for all counties in Texas,” a state document said.
The spread of the novel coronavirus continues to affect the state and the nation. The extension of the disaster declaration also comes as school districts in Texas get ready to start their 2020-2021 school years.
Many districts will either be starting the school year with virtual learning only or offering in-person and remote learning options for parents and students.
“Renewing this Disaster Declaration will provide communities with the resources they need to respond to COVID-19,” Abbott said. “I urge Texans to remain vigilant in our fight against this virus. Everyone must do their part to slow the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and washing your hands frequently and thoroughly. We will overcome this challenge by working together.”
The governor’s proclamation can be read here.