DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A 23-year-old woman was found shot to death in a pickup truck in Dallas early Sunday morning and police are investigating the shooting as a homicide.
Police said they responded to a shooting at around midnight in the 3100 block of West Davis Street. Arriving officers found the victim, later identified as Alexia Alfaro-Ramos, dead in the passenger seat of a pickup truck.
According to police, an investigation led them to determine she had been shot at an apartment complex near 2600 West Colorado Boulevard.
Police did not released further details on the incident as they continue to investigate. They are investigating her death as a homicide.
Anyone who may have information is asked to call police at 972.689.0078.