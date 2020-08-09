FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – An off-duty Dallas officer was shot near the Fort Worth Stockyards Sunday as he was trying to fend off suspects attempting to steal his wife’s purse, police said.
Fort Worth police said they responded to the shooting at around 4:45 p.m. near Northeast 21st Street and North Main Street.
According to the department, two suspects attempted to steal the purse and shot the off-duty officer in the side of the chest as they were running away.
The officer was taken to a hospital and is currently stable, according to the Dallas Police Department.
Police said one suspect was taken into custody while the other is still on the loose. Their identities have not yet been released.
Fort Worth police are continuing to investigate the incident.