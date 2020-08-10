MANSFIELD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A new strategy shortened lines in Mansfield on Monday as families tried to ensure students have computers when school begins online this week due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Mansfield ISD spread out distribution of devices among the Mansfield ISD Center for the Performing Arts and several high school campuses in an effort to avoid gridlock that led to some cars running out of gas while they waited over the weekend.
Virtual classes start Wednesday in Mansfield, although in a letter to parents the district said no one would be behind even if they didn’t have a device to get online for the first day.
At the performing arts center Monday, cars lined up well ahead of the 1:00 p.m. start time.
Darla Hallman said it was the fourth time she had visited a campus, just trying to return devices used for online classes last spring.
“I just went home,” she said, after seeing the length of lines last week.
The situation was far better Monday.
It took her about an hour to snake through the line to receive new devices in time for Wednesday’s first day of school online.