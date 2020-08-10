NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
KERRVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An 8-year-old girl is fighting for her life after a suspected drunken driver plowed into her bedroom while she was sleeping on Thursday night, Kerrville police said.

Little Arianna Lopez is in critical condition, according to a Sunday morning Facebook post shared by her mother Raven and father, Cody Wood, who’s originally from Dallas.

You can send Arianna a card, stuffed animal or Mylar balloon here: University Hospital; 4502 Medical P ICU Unit Sky Tower Room 7119 San Antonio, TX 78229 U.S (credit: Cody Wood)

The family currently lives in Kerrville, which is 65 miles northwest of San Antonio.

According to a news release, Isaac Barboza Jr., 23, was traveling in a 2013 white Ford F-250 truck shortly before 11 p.m. when he veered off the road and crashed into Lopez’s house in the 500 block of Leland.

The pickup ended up in the bedroom, pinning Arianna underneath the truck, police said. She was freed from the wreckage and taken to Peterson Regional Medical Center and then flown to a San Antonio hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Lopez family is staying by Arianna’s side. Their home sits in disrepair since the crash, according to a GoFundMe set up to help them.

Barboza was arrested and charged with intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury.

