FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth animal control is trying to find a home for 20 chickens; the only survivors out of about 250, scattered in crates across I-35W last week.
There wasn’t a vehicle in sight when police arrived on-scene, thus they weren’t able to determine who the chickens belong to.
A spokesperson for the city says the chickens — all hens, no roosters — are easily handled as pets.
So far, they haven’t had any luck placing the hens with any area rescue groups.
Animal control workers are currently building a chicken coop on the grounds of the shelter to house them.
The only stipulation for adopting the chickens, is that someone isn’t interested because they want to eat them.
Fort Worth Animal Care and Adoption Center
4900 Martin Street
817-392-1234