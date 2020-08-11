TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It seems the rumors are true, there really is a shortage of Dr Pepper and the coronavirus pandemic is to blame.

In the early days of the pandemic, with toilet paper nearly impossible to find, most accepted that some people were hoarding it. But news of a Dr Pepper shortage, confirmed by the Plano-based soft drink company with a tweet, is tough to swallow.

“We know it’s harder to find Dr Pepper these days. We’re working on it – hang tight!”

The shortage applies to all flavors of Dr Pepper, including the newest flavor Dr Pepper and Cream Soda, according to the brand.

Dr Pepper said they’re “doing everything they can to get it back into your hands,” which means working with their distribution partners to keep shelves stocked nationwide. Also, they encourage people to “contact their local retailer directly for the most up-to-date availability of Dr Pepper products.”

Toilet paper brand Charmin tweeted their support, telling Dr Pepper, “Welcome to the club. We feel Your pain.”

The brand didn’t comment on whether limited local soda stocks were the lingering result of coronavirus-disrupted production chains, or of people hoarding the carbonated soft drink.

