COVID-19 Update LIVEGovernor Abbott To Provide Update On COVID-19 - LIVE Soon On CBSN DFW
CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
Filed Under:Campaign 2020, democrat, Joe Biden, Presidential Election, running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, Vice President

(CBS NEWS) – Joe Biden announced he has chosen California Senator Kamala Harris to be his running mate heading into November’s presidential election, adding his former rival for the Democratic nomination to the ticket.

California Senator Kamala Harris endorses Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden as she speaks to supporters during a campaign rally at Renaissance High School in Detroit, Michigan on March 9, 2020. (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP) (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

On Twitter, Biden said, I have the great honor to announce that I’ve picked @KamalaHarris— a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants — as my running mate.

READ CBS SACRAMENTO COVERAGE HERE

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply