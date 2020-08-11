Comments
(CBS NEWS) – Joe Biden announced he has chosen California Senator Kamala Harris to be his running mate heading into November’s presidential election, adding his former rival for the Democratic nomination to the ticket.
On Twitter, Biden said, I have the great honor to announce that I’ve picked @KamalaHarris— a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants — as my running mate.
I have the great honor to announce that I’ve picked @KamalaHarris — a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants — as my running mate.
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 11, 2020
