MedStar Stresses Dangers Of Heat-Related Illness Amid Dog Days Of SummerAs North Texas enters a long stretch of hot weather, it’s a good time to remember that prolonged or intense exposure to hot temperatures can cause heat-related illnesses.

Gardening 101: Growing Fruit Trees In The Texas HeatIn today's Gardening 101, CBS 11 meteorologist Jeff Ray shows you the fruit trees you can grow even in the blistering Texas heat.

Remnants From Hurricane Hanna Still Threaten More Rain, Flash Flooding For Soaked South TexasInitial reports indicated Hanna dumped up to 15 inches of rain in some areas in South Texas.