DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – While President Donald Trump authorized an extra $400 in weekly unemployment benefits, when Texans will receive the aid remains up in the air.

The Texas Workforce Commission issued a statement that it’s “currently reviewing the presidential memoranda and will provide additional information as soon as it becomes available.“

After Congress let the $600 weekly added unemployment benefit expire last month and then failed to reach an agreement on a new relief package, President Trump took matters into his own hands.

This weekend he signed executive orders including authorizing an extra $400 a week in unemployment payments.

The order requires Texas to pay $100 of the extra $400 benefit.

Texas is already borrowing from the federal government to pay its normal state unemployment benefits and Texas leaders have not said whether the state will pay its $100 portion.

This could leave qualifying Texans with only $300 in added benefits.

President Trump’s order has also prompted questions about whether the President has the constitutional authority to issue such an order.

“This is all complicated because of this issue of executive order authority,” said Kimi King, a political science professor at the University of North Texas.

King said recent presidents have often used executive authority as a way to get around Congress.

In this case, she said it’s a move to get Congress to act.

Dr. Eric Morrow, dean of political science at Tarleton State University, said with the election less than hundred days away, neither party wants look like it failed to help those who were put out of work due to the pandemic.

“This forces the hands of Congress on one of the biggest issues,” Marrow said. “There needs to be some resolution soon and if they do reach a resolution it will be a win on both sides which is what they need heading into an election.”

If Congress reaches an agreement in the coming day, unemployed Texans could see added benefits by the first of September with back payments going back to August 1.