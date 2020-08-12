SOUTHLAKE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Carroll ISD is preparing for both in-person, and virtual classes, with the district working overtime to install over 600 cameras in their classrooms.

“We really have to be prepared for whatever curveballs thrown at us at any time,” said Randy Stuart, the executive director of technology for Carroll ISD. “It can be nerve racking for sure. I mean you saw a couple teachers just come up to us and say ‘Hey I need help’ and bottom line is, we have thousands…of pieces that could break at any given time.”

Stuart and his staff have spent the whole summer working so teachers can lead classes in person and online simultaneously. Teachers have a Zoom camera, a document cam and a ceiling installation camera to keep teaching as seamless as possible.

They expect about 60% of students to return in person. Online students will be able to ask questions and stay involved in class through Zoom. But Stuart said adjusting to two different types of relationships with students is going to be the biggest challenge for teachers.

“I think the biggest thing is probably how do I, how do [you] love a child remotely through a camera?” he said.

Alyse Tritton is a teacher for the district, and she says there are many challenges.

“How are we going to navigate, getting our virtual learners to socially interact with our in class learners and vice versa?” Alyse said.

But she said she still feels confident in the district’s teaching strategy.

“You know it’s been interesting to say the least, but I’m super thankful that we have the technology and the resources that we do have,” she said.

Carroll ISD’s first day of school is Monday, Aug. 24.