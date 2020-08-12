Texas Parents' Interest In Homeschooling 'Explodes' During COVID-19 PandemicParents across the country are preparing to help their children with virtual or distance learning, but a small and quickly growing number are deciding to take matters into their own hands and begin homeschooling. Katie Johnston reports.

41 minutes ago

Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Says He Will Show 'Grace' When It Comes To Decision On Kneeling During AnthemDuring a press conference ahead of training camp, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked about his stance on kneeling during the National Anthem this season amid a time of protests against social and racial injustices.

3 hours ago

Irving Resident Joins Millionaires Club After Winning On Lottery Scratch TicketOfficials with the Texas Lottery Commission confirm a person in Irving claimed a prize of $1 million after winning on a scratch ticket. Katie Johnston reports.

4 hours ago