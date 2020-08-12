Comments
RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A fuel truck driver has died after a fiery crash on Highway 75 in Richardson Wednesday morning, police said.
Police said the crash happened just before 10 a.m. in the 2700 block of the highway after a fuel truck that was going southbound crossed the center concrete divider and went into the northbound lanes.
According to police, the crash caused the fuel truck to overturn and catch fire. The driver, later identified as 28-year-old Colten Everett King of Weatherford, was killed.
Police said there were no other vehicles involved and that the crash is under investigation.
The spill from the crash and repairs to the median are expected to cause delays in both directions for several hours.