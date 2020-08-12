Comments
IRVING (CBSDFW.COM) — A person in Irving is Texas’ newest millionaire.
Officials with the Texas Lottery Commission confirm a person in Irving claimed a prize of $1 million after winning on a scratch ticket.
The winner, who has chosen to remain anonymous, spent $20 to purchase at least one Instant Millionaire scratch ticket at Lavon Beer & Wine Food, along Lavon Drive in Garland.
The Instant Millionaire game offers more than $519 million in total prizes — with the overall odds of winning any prize at one in 3.20.