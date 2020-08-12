NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
Filed Under:$1 million, Garland, Irving, Jackpot, jackpot winner, Lottery, lottery jackpot, Lotto Texas, Prize Money, prizes, Scratch Off, scratch off tickets, scratch ticket, Texas Lottery, Texas Lottery Commission

IRVING (CBSDFW.COM) — A person in Irving is Texas’ newest millionaire.

Officials with the Texas Lottery Commission confirm a person in Irving claimed a prize of $1 million after winning on a scratch ticket.

(credit: Texas Lottery)

The winner, who has chosen to remain anonymous, spent $20 to purchase at least one Instant Millionaire scratch ticket at Lavon Beer & Wine Food, along Lavon Drive in Garland.

The Instant Millionaire game offers more than $519 million in total prizes — with the overall odds of winning any prize at one in 3.20.

Comments

Leave a Reply