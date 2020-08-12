Brutal Heat Here To Stay Through WeekWe'll have highs over 100 degrees each of the next four days.

41 minutes ago

Delaying Decision On STAAR Test Could Cost Texas Tens Of MillionsWhile school districts are still figuring out how to operate this fall there is a debate brewing about standardized testing in the spring.

44 minutes ago

Suspected Drunk Driver Crashes Through Fence, Into Backyard Swimming Pool In ArlingtonPolice said the driver lost control in the 3500 block of S. Center Street, crashed through a fence and into a pool.

49 minutes ago