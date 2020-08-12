MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A months-long investigation by the Mesquite Police Narcotics Unit led to the dismantling of a major illicit organization responsible for trafficking narcotics across the United States, the police department said Wednesday.
Narcotics officers began investigating a low-level local narcotics dealer who was selling small amounts of marijuana and illegal THC products in Mesquite.
That investigation led to the arrest of the dealer and identified multiple high-level narcotics traffickers involved in a larger-scale drug trafficking organization.
This organization is suspected of moving thousands of pounds of illegal marijuana and delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) products into Texas and multiple states across the U.S.
These products included marijuana, THC edible candies, THC vapes and psilocybin mushrooms.
During this investigation, the Mesquite Police Department Narcotics Unit along with members of the Dallas Drug Enforcement Administration executed multiple search warrants at various residences and businesses resulting in numerous arrests and the seizure of the below listed items:
More than 7,800 individual packages of high concentrated THC edibles and THC vape cartridges
More than 1500 pounds of marijuana
14 Rifles
4 Shotguns
20 Pistols
4 Firearm Suppressors/Silencers
9 vehicles
More than $525,000