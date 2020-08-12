NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Area Rapid Transit has begun installing face mask and hand sanitizer dispensers on all buses, light rail vehicles and streetcars.

Hand sanitizer dispensers on DART bus (credit: DART)

DART plans to have dispensers available to customers on each of their more than 600 buses, 160 light rail vehicles and four Dallas streetcars by the end of August/early September.

Mask dispenser (credit: DART)

The mask and hand sanitizer dispensers are in addition to DART’s cleaning and safety protocols in response to the coronavirus, including removing vehicles from service that have been exposed to biohazard situations from passengers.

If an unhygienic surface needs attention, passengers can contact DART Customer Service at (214) 749-3333, or use the “DART Say Something” app, which can be downloaded from the Apple Store or Google Play for free.

