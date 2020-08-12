PROSPER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Wednesday was the first day of school for Prosper ISD and the district reports 61% of elementary and 67% of secondary students participated in in-person learning.

“They’re ready to see their teachers, they’re ready to see friends, they’re ready to just get back into a normal routine,” parent Kelley Moore said.

Her 3rd and 5th graders headed back to Johnson Elementary School for the first time since March.

“It kind of feels weird because we’ve been in quarantine for five months, it feels different but I like it,” student Abby Moore said.

“It was nice to be back at school and actually learning stuff not just from a computer,” student Haidyn Moore said.

At school this year there’s several new coronavirus prevention-related protocols.

“They’ve put a lot of thought into this to make it the best experience for our kids because it’s not normal,” parent Angela Jesulatis said.

Before students arrive at school, parents have to go through a health screening questionnaire with them.

Once at school, they must head straight to class. Masks are highly recommended for Pre-K through 3rd grade.

They’re required for 4th through 12th graders.

Each student has their own supplies, no sharing.

Lunches are grab and go or students can pre-order online.

There are staggered dismissal groups.

“We’re hoping with all of the procedures they have in place, all of the precautions that they’re taking that we can go through this school year pretty seamlessly and enjoy a nice year,” Kelley said.