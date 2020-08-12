PRINCETON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Princeton, Texas couple has been arrested and charged with abandoning or endangering a child and two counts of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence after Collin County deputies found their one-week old baby dead in a bucket of tar in a shed behind their home.

The Collin County Sheriff’s Office said on Saturday, August 8, deputies were dispatched to a home in the 9100 block of Highridge Road in Princeton, regarding the possibility of an unreported death of an infant.

Later that morning, investigators located and interviewed the child’s parents, identified as 42-year-old Roland Grabowski and 41-year-old Donna Grabowski.

They initially declined to cooperate with investigators.

A subsequent investigation by deputies resulted in the arrest of the Grabowski’s for Abandoning or Endangering a Child, a 2nd degree felony.

After their arrest, the Grabowski’s made a statement to investigators advising that on or around July 29, they awoke to find their one week old baby, Micah Grabowski, deceased in their bed.

The Grabowski’s confessed that they failed to notify or report the death to any law enforcement agency.

Investigators obtained and executed a search warrant at the home, where they found the body of Micah Grabowski submerged in a bucket of tar in a shed behind the home.

Roland Grabowski has been charged with Abandoning or Endangering a Child, Abuse of Corpse and Tampering With or Fabricating Physical Evidence and is being held in the Collin County Detention Facility on an $925,000 bond.

Donna Grabowski is charged with Abandoning or Endangering a Child, Abuse of Corpse, and two counts of Tampering With or Fabricating Physical Evidence.

Ms. Grabowski is also being held in the Collin County Detention Facility on a $1,075,000 bond.

This investigation continues and additional felony charges are anticipated.