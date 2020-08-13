NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – AMC Theaters has announced that it plans to reopen approximately two-thirds of its U.S. locations by September 3. And 100+ U.S. theaters, including more than half-a-dozen in North Texas, will reopen by August 20.
In a released statement Adam Aron, CEO and President of AMC Theatres, said, “We are thrilled to once again open our doors to American
moviegoers who are looking for an opportunity to get out of their houses and apartments and escape into the magic of
the movies.”
The first day of resumed operations also brings special pricing. AMC says it will celebrate a return to the movies and 100 years of AMC making smiles happen with movies with charging 1920 prices for admission –15 cents.
In the first part of the phased reopening plan, the following AMC theatres in North Texas will reopen to movie-goers on August 20:
- AMC Parks At Arlington 18
- AMC NorthPark 15
- AMC Grapevine Mills 30
- AMC Stonebriar Mall 24
- AMC Firewheel Town Center 18
- AMC Mesquite 30
- AMC Irving Mall 14
AMC said all of its remaining U.S. locations will reopen when state and local authorities say it is safe to do so, but did not specify where it expected further delays.