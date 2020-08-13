DESOTO (CBSDFW.COM) — It was late last month when the DeSoto ISD school board approved a plan to return students to campuses — now the district has modified that adjusted reopening plan to delay in-person teaching.
While the September 8 school start date remains the same, all DeSoto ISD students will begin the first four weeks of school via home-supervised learning. And during those first weeks the district will not offer a campus-supervised learning option.
In a statement the district said the changes were being made, “…as a result of recent trends related to COVID-19 cases in Dallas County.”
The online learning will happen through the Anytime, Anywhere Learning platform.
Officials with the DeSoto ISD say the schedule modifications align their reopening plans to Dallas County health guidelines and that they will continue to monitor that guidance and determine in mid-September, with board approval, if they should continue virtual learning for all students through October 30 or reopen buildings and offer campus-supervised learning to the families who previously selected that option.