FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth crews responded to a large water main break on the city’s east side Thursday evening.
It happened in the 10000 block of Green River Trail near Bridge Street shortly before 5:45 p.m.
Water from the 10-inch line could be seen spraying more than 100 feet into the air.
A homeowner told CBS 11 water was getting inside his home.
Fort Worth Water Department is on scene trying to get the line shut off.
It will be a long process to get things fixed, a spokesperson said.
They have to get the water off, dig up the street and make repairs and then put everything back together.
No word on how many customers are without water.
Water main breaks are fairly common in North Texas when the temperature rises into the triple digits.