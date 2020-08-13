FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Tarrant County Public Health and the Immunization Collaboration of Tarrant County are offering immunizations for children inside Ridgmar Mall on the main level, near the food court.

“It’s really important to keep up to date on childhood vaccinations, whether you decide to do virtual or in class learning this fall,” said TCPH Director Vinny Taneja. “We can’t let our guard down on preventable diseases, though COVID-19 is on all our minds.”

To ensure social distancing, the vaccination location was designed to keep families 6 feet apart from other families getting shots, according to a release.

Immunizations are available for children on Medicaid and CHIP as well as children who are underinsured or uninsured. The program runs through Sept. 11.

Payment is accepted by cash, check or Medicaid/CHIP only. Click here to learn more about the immunization clinic hours and vaccine recommendations by age.

Also, parents can pre-register on the TCPH site.

To reach the vaccination site enter Ridgmar Mall through the food court entrance.

Organizers are asking anyone who comes to wear a mask.

TCPH staff and volunteers will check temperatures, assist with social distancing and regularly disinfect all areas.

Do not go to the event if you or your child have any of the listed symptoms associated with the COVID-19 virus within the last 24 hours or if you or your child have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 14 days.

