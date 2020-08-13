(CBSDFW.COM) – The University Interscholastic League (UIL) will be allowing high school football games in Texas to be televised and streamed on the Internet on Friday nights this season, officials announced Thursday.
Officials said the decision was made in order to promote social distancing and increase accessibility during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The UIL normally prohibits live telecasts of high school football games during the regular season, but the exception is being made for the 2020-2021 school year only.
With the start dates of school years throughout Texas differing, sports programs have had to adjust their schedules due to the pandemic, especially since many districts are starting the year with virtual learning only.
The home and visiting teams will each be able to have one webcast of the games, according to the UIL.
A list of guidelines and restrictions can be found here.