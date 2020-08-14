DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County is entering the weekend with 885 new COVID-19 cases, which is the most health officials have reported this week so far.

Friday’s count brings the total of confirmed cases to 57,313, which is the second highest in the state behind Harris County. The county also reported it has 2,505 probable cases as of Friday.

Nine more coronavirus-related deaths were also reported Friday, bringing that total to 816.

Seven of the patients, including a 30-year-old woman, had underlying high risk health conditions. All nine had been hospitalized, according to health officials. The ages ranged from 30s to 80s.

Health officials also said over 2,925 children under the age of 18 have tested positive for COVID-19 since July 1 and that 66 of them have been hospitalized.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins urged the use of face masks or coverings, saying, “it’s imperative that we continue with masking and that we are one hundred percent effective with masking. Check your mask to see if it’s ill-fitting. If it is, modify it so that it covers you mouth and nose securely. New studies have indicated that the most effective masks are the inexpensive paper surgical masks that are readily available. The second most effective are the cloth masks. Unfortunately, bandanas do little good and neck gaiters may do more harm than good. This style is popular with children, so as we return to school, we need to get the word out as to which masks are most effective.”

Tarrant County on Friday reported 500 new COVID-19 cases.