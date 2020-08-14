DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Starting Monday, Dallas ISD will begin its mass technology deployment of more than 60,000 devices to elementary students.
The distribution is part pf a $20 million investment by the district making it possible for 46,000 students in pre-K through 2nd grade to receive iPads and Chromebooks for 14,000 students in grades 3–5.
The distribution will last through the end of the month during scheduled distribution events by campus. Parents will receive a backpack of supplies for each student, which contains an assigned computing device, charger, earbuds, and a mobile Internet hotspot if requested.
Parents must remain inside the vehicle while campus staff verifies student information. Once the student is verified, parents will be directed to get out and proceed to the distribution line. Front line greeters will ensure 6-feet social distancing, too.
Here are two schools where they’re handing out the devices.
Jose “Joe” May Elementary School
9818 Brockbank Dr.
Dallas, TX 75241
Wilmer-Hutchins Elementary School
7475 J.J. Lemon Road
Dallas, TX 75241
