DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson has issued an official declaration calling for a day of prayer and fasting to be held August 19 for the eradication of the coronavirus.
The proclamation calls on residents to pray in place, wherever they are from noon to 1 p.m. this Wednesday.
In addition to praying for the eradication of the coronavirus, Johnson has encouraged people to “rededicate themselves to bringing healing to the sick, comfort to the broken hearted, help to the needy, wisdom to children, hope to the hopeless and unity to the city of Dallas.”
Members of all faith traditions are invited to pray, and there was widespread commitment to join in the day of prayer and fasting.
There will be an ecumenical prayer gathering of city Christian leaders live streamed at noon on August 19 at the Episcopal Diocese of Dallas Facebook page.
The day of prayer and fasting has also resonated with people living outside Dallas, many of whom are praying for their own communities as they pray for Dallas. People throughout the U.S. and worldwide have pledged to pray for Dallas on August 19.
