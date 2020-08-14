DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A report by the Dallas Police Department, released Friday night, takes a critical look back at its response to protests that were prompted by the killing of George Floyd.

The 85-page document includes the department’s detailed account of what happened in the first four days of protests in the downtown area, describing itself as “a critical self-analysis” and “a review of errors, miscalculations, and shortcomings.”

The document’s intent, it reads, is “to inspire concrete steps for organizational growth and development”.

One change the department will make involves how C.S. gas, more commonly known as tear gas, is used.

“Deployment of C.S gas will only be at the direction of the Chief of Police or their designee,” the report read. The gas “will not be used to direct crowd movements.”

The department documented tear gas being used on at least three different days, beginning May 29 when a SWAT commander made the call to use it to disperse a crowd.

“Although the vast majority of demonstrations… appeared to have been planned as peaceable assemblies, violence occurred,” the document read.

The police department said it identified “external influencers” including some “with the Boogaloo movement” and others “believed to sympathize with Antifa.”

In all, the department says two citizens and six officers reported serious injuries. Others, it says, suffered minor injuries.

About $5 million dollars in property damage occurred, including three police cars that were burned and others that were vandalized.

The department says it spent just shy of $3 million dollars responding to the protests.

Not included in the report, it notes, are details of ongoing criminal and administrative investigations into complaints of officers’ use of force. Also excluded, the report notes are “the many examples of professionalism and restraint exhibited by the officers of the Dallas Police Department”.

Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Adam McGough called a special meeting Tuesday to discuss the report. In doing so, he wrote he was “deeply concerned” about the “inexplicable use of excessive force”.

“These actions must be further investigated, and there must be appropriate accountability,” he said.