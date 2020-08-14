NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Covid-19, FDA, Food and Drug Administration, Hand sanitizer, hand sanitizers, Methanol, propanol, Toxic

NEW YORK (CBSNEWS.COM) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning of another potentially dangerous substance in some hand sanitizers. Certain products were found to be contaminated with 1-propanol, which can be toxic and life-threatening when ingested, according to the federal agency.

A person uses hand sanitizer as the coronavirus continues to spread across the United States. (credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

The FDA said Wednesday that 1-propanol can damage a person’s central nervous system, causing confusion, loss of consciousness, and slowed pulse and difficulty breathing.

