(CBSDFW.COM) – From doctors and nurses to teachers and parents, we’ve heard from a lot of adults about the upcoming school year, but what about kids? We spoke with kids of all ages to find out how they are feeling.

“It’s a little bit scary, but at the same time it’s kind of normal for us now because it’s been going on for months,” said 12-year-old Valerie.

“I think it’s kind of on my mind,” said 15-year-old Kenya. “It’s just like every time you go somewhere it’s masks, masks, masks, masks.”

“It’s a little bit intimidating, but I know we’re all just trying to keep each other safe, so that’s all I think about,” said 12-year-old Davis.

When we asked them how they feel about going back to class, many of them said they feel conflicted.

“I struggle with the back and forth because I don’t want to get Covid, but I miss my friends and I miss sitting down in a classroom,” Valerie said.

“I like that we can stay home and stay safe, but I don’t like that we don’t get to interact with our teachers, and our friends,” Davis said.

When asked what they wish the schools or parents would take into consideration, 14-year-old Adam had this to say: “Safety has to come first all the time.”

For a generation raised with electronics in hand, the kids all said they miss in-person and face-to-face interaction.

As for if they want to go back to the classroom: “I want to go back to school definitely,” said Davis.

“I would be worried too because most of the people, they’re not going to follow the rules, we already know that,” said Kenya.