DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man has been charged in the murder of North Texas nurse who went on a date with a woman the suspect was allegedly stalking, according to an arrest affidavit.
The victim, Ricardo Medina-Madriz, 27, was killed in Dallas on Sunday, Aug. 9.
According to the arrest affidavit, Medina-Madriz was shot in the 3400 block of Jeffries Street after going on a date with an unidentified woman.
During an interview with the woman, police said they learned that there was another man who was allegedly stalking her. She was able identify him as Jorge Esparza, 22.
Police arrested Esparza on Friday for stalking. However, he later admitted to shooting Medina-Madriz and was then charged with murder.