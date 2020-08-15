(CBSDFW.COM) – It was another day where the high went over 100 degrees. That makes the fourth day in a row and ties for the hottest day, so far, this year, matching yesterday’s number as well. That makes a mere six days at DFW this summer that the high went into triple digits.

Normally we see 18 of them a year. I should note that we are only halfway through August and we can still get runs of 100 degree days in September.

It goes without saying that such streaks of 100 degree days are not uncommon in August. But if indeed Sunday we get there again that makes five in a row.

A cold front arrives late tomorrow to end our streak. More on that in a moment but let’s take a look at 100-degree runs at DFW just over the last ten years:

Back in 2011, when we had a record 71 such days that year, we had a run of 40 days across the last 30 days of July and ten days into August. Then the hot weather took a one week break and ANOTHER streak of 20 days started — one that went into the first week of September.

Those are the two longest streaks in the last ten years and they HAPPENED THE SAME YEAR. It is difficult to complain too much about our hot weather of late with that history in mind.

Regardless the heat index at DFW today topped out at 113 degrees, the same number was reached briefly on Friday. That is dangerous heat.

It will be hot again Sunday but the Excessive Heat Warning has been lifted. A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect for Sunday. However, it goes on to 7 p.m.

The heat won’t be as brutal Sunday because of that cold front I mentioned earlier. In fact if you look at the Heat Advisory for Sunday, you can see it doesn’t include the Red River counties. This is because the front is expected to reach into our northern tier by mid-afternoon.

The clouds should keep temperatures down for everyone but still expect a heat index to get near 107 to 109 in places, especially to the west the south counties from the Metroplex.

Here is the Futurecast outlook for 4 p.m. Sunday. Notice the storms the front kicks up, these storms could produce dangerous downbursts so they’ll have to be closely monitored.

DFW airport has yet to see measurable rain this month and we are halfway thru. One of big enablers of 100 degree streaks is dry, dry ground.

Hopefully, the front will provide much needed rain. It will certainly provide a break in the heat. We are expecting highs this work week in the mid-90s with lower humidity.

Relief we will take in August.