CEDAR PARK, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Three police officers in the Austin area have been shot and the suspect is currently barricaded in a home, police said.

Police in Cedar Park, about 20 miles north of Austin, said officers were responding to a call at a home Sunday afternoon when the shooting began.

In the latest update as of 5:20 p.m., police said three officers were shot and that they are currently stable at a local hospital.

At this time we can confirm three Cedar Park Police Officers have been shot. They are at a local hospital in stable condition.

This remains a very active scene, the subject is not in custody at this time. https://t.co/7Doy83CKjN — Cedar Park Police (@CedarParkPD) August 16, 2020

Police said the suspect is barricaded inside a home and that multiple law enforcement agencies are on the scene.

Police have not yet said why officers were called to the home.

Residents in the area of Natalie Cove are being asked to stay indoors as the scene remains active.

Gov. Greg Abbott released a statement on the situation in Cedar Park.

“Our hearts are with the police officers who were injured while protecting the Cedar Park community this afternoon. We must never take for granted the service and sacrifice of our law enforcement officers, and the State of Texas stands ready to provide the support and resources needed to bring justice to those involved. I ask that all Texans join Cecilia and me in prayer for the these officers, and for the safety of all law enforcement officers across the state.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.