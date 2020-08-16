SAN ANTONIO (CBSDFW.COM) – At least five people have been injured after gunfire erupted at a flea market in San Antonio on Sunday, officials said.
The San Antonio Fire Department said it responded to a call about an active shooter at the Mission Open Air Market at around 11:30 a.m.
According to officials, at least five people were taken to a hospital for injuries.
“This is the result of some type of argument/ I don’t know if the argument was between gang members or just people who knew each other or didn’t know each other,” San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said.
McManus said there were multiple shooters involved, including a security guard who returned fire. It’s unclear if the security guard was injured.
Fire Chief Russell Johnson told KENS-TV about 100 shots were fired in the crowded parking area.
Officials said the area was “under control” at around 1:30 p.m. Police are in the area investigating the shooting and said two weapons were recovered at the scene.
Police have not said if there is a suspect in custody.