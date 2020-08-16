DFW Weather: Rain In The Forecast For North Texas... FinallyAfter five days in a row of 100-degree weather in North Texas, there are finally some rain chances to look forward to. Meteorologist Jeff Ray has the details.

DFW Weather: Some Relief In Sight After Days Of Triple-Digit Temperatures In North TexasAfter a small streak of consecutive days of triple-digit weather in North Texas, there is some relief in sight heading into the new week. Meteorologist Jeff Ray has the details.

DFW Weather: Much Of North Texas Under Excessive Heat WarningIt’s some of the hottest weather we’ve had all year in North Texas and it will continue for at least the first half of the weekend.