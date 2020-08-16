(CBSDFW.COM) – Following five days of triple-digit temperatures, North Texas was hit with severe storms, which included powerful winds and hail, Sunday evening.

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were issued for Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties through the evening. The Dallas and Tarrant county warnings remain in effect as of 7:45 p.m.

Ellis, Johnson and Kaufman counties are also seeing warnings.

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth reported winds between 50 to 65 miles per hour in North Texas due to the storms. The chance for a tornado remained minimal.

Resident Chris Pilcic captured video of the storms in the Plano area that showed off the strong winds.

Hail of various sizes was also seen in areas such as Dallas.

One resident in Plano took a picture of a tree on his front lawn that was uprooted during the severe weather.

CBS 11 meteorologist Jeff Ray will continue to track these storms and will provide updates through the evening.