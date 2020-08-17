ROCKWALL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Eighteen people were rescued from Lake Ray Hubbard Sunday night after two boats capsized from powerful winds whipped up by storms.

The severe storms followed five days of triple heat, and seemed to come out of nowhere. The National Weather Service in Fort Worth reported winds between 50 to 65 miles per hour in North Texas due to the storms.

Dallas Fire-Rescue, along with personnel and equipment from Rockwall and Heath Fire Departments, conducted the two separate water rescues.

One boat capsized near the 200 block of Scenic Drive, southeast of Interstate-30, in Heath. There were a total of 14 people on that boat, with the majority of them wearing life vests. All of them were safely recovered.

Another 4 people were in a boat that capsized near the Bass Pro Shops area. They too were rescued from the water.

Everyone from both boats were accounted for, no one was taken to the hospital and all units were cleared from the lake.

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were issued for Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties leading up to the time the boats capsized.

Warnings were also issued for Ellis, Johnson and Kaufman counties.

As of 9 p.m. Sunday, there were about 113,000 power outrages reported throughout Collin Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties.