Dallas ISD Distributes Devices Without A Hitch The largest district in North Texas opted to distribute devices by campus over the next couple of weeks, and it's a decision that appears to be paying off.

Doctors Worry About COVID-19 Plus Measles As Students Skip VaccinesAs students head back to school, public health officials are concerned not only about a possible COVID19 outbreak but a measles outbreak, or worse, an outbreak of both at the same time.

22 minutes ago