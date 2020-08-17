Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police released an image of a black pickup believed to be driven by the suspect in a murder case.
Police said Alexia Alfaro-Ramos, 23, was shot and killed on Saturday, August 8, shortly before midnight at 2610 W. Colorado Boulevard.
The suspect took off in the black pickup truck pictured below.
No other details have been released about this case.
Anyone with information can contact Detective Wheeler in the Dallas Police Homicide Unit at (972) 689-0078 or phillip.wheeler@dpd.ci.dallas.tx.us.