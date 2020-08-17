CEDAR PARK, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — After more than 16 hours, a hostage situation ended peacefully Monday morning when a man and his mother exited a home near Austin. The home is where three police officers had been shot and wounded a day earlier.

Cedar Park Police said on Twitter that the man and his mother “had come out of the house peacefully” about 9 a.m. An hour earlier, police held a press conference and announced that the man had released his brother, sister and a family pet.

9:00am UPDATE: The suspect and last hostage have come out of the home peacefully. The scene will continue to be active for quite a while as we investigate. — Cedar Park Police (@CedarParkPD) August 17, 2020

Police had been in negotiations with the man since the officers were wounded Sunday afternoon at the home in Cedar Park, interim police chief Mike Harmon said.

The man’s mother had called police after he kicked in the door of the home. His name wasn’t immediately released by police.

Harmon said earlier Monday that the negotiations were “delicate” but that they were hopeful the man would surrender peacefully.

“Our negotiations team has been doing an outstanding job throughout the night,” he said.

Two of the wounded officers have been treated and released from a hospital and the third was undergoing surgery, Harmon said Monday morning.

Harmon said Sunday that the Cedar Park Police Department had a history at the residence, but did not provide details, including when police last visited the home.

Cedar Park is about 20 miles northwest of Austin.

