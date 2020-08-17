DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas Democratic Party Chair Gilberto Hinojosa didn’t mince words Monday after a Texas Democrat didn’t receive a prominent speaking slot at this week’s national convention.

“Of course, I’m miffed of course, I’m not happy about it. We believe that it’s important to recognize how important Texas is in this convention” said Hinojosa.

North Texas Congressman Colin Allred and State Representative Victoria Neave of Mesquite will be featured briefly in a primetime Tuesday night, but Hinojosa said the convention planners could have done more.

Hinojosa told CBS 11 former El Paso Congressman Beto O’Rourke who nearly unseated Senator Ted Cruz in 2018, former San Antonio Mayor and HUD Secretary Julian Castro, or San Antonio Congressman Joaquin Castro should have received a primetime speaking slot.

Hinojosa said he believes this was a decision by Joe Biden’s advisors and not the Democratic National Committee.

“Whether that was an omission or intentional, it happened that way. And because it happened that way, it has affected us and people are not happy in this state.”

Hinojosa disagreed with O’Rourke, who reportedly said this weekend national Democrats don’t understand how important Texas is. “No, I don’t agree with that. I’ve had long conversations with Chairman, Tom Perez and the DNC has prioritized Texas from the very, very beginning, moved enormous amount of resources into Texas like we’ve never had from the DNC before.”

The State Party Chair said he is very excited about the convention featuring presumptive nominee Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris.

Texas Democrats expressed optimism and confidence about the ticket during a virtual breakfast Monday.

Hinojosa praised Harris’ experience as a California Attorney General and U.S. Senator.

“She is the most qualified person he could have put on the ballot with as the vice presidential nominee. So I think that’s important. A big part of the Democratic base is African Americans, Asian Americans, Hispanics, you know, it’s important that our party reflect what we are about.”

One delegate to the national convention, Francine Ly of Irving said she is pleased her prediction that Biden would select Harris came true.

“We were excited because we had been working with other groups because we wanted to ensure that the Democratic ticket is diverse, and that it’s inclusive.”

In Texas, the Real Clear Politics average of polls shows President Trump and Vice President Pence leading Biden and Harris by 3.5 percentage points.

Biden maintains a 7.7 percentage point lead nationally according to the Real Clear Politics average.

While the President has a very small lead in Georgia, North Carolina and Iowa, Biden has larger leads in Florida, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.

Biden also holds small leads in Nevada, Ohio and Arizona.

To counter-program the Democrats’ convention this week, President Trump is giving campaign speeches in battleground states.

Headlining the first night of the convention, former First Lady Michelle Obama, former Presidential candidate Bernie Sander, and South Carolina Congressman James Clyburn, whose endorsement of Biden in late February many believe made it possible for him to become the nominee.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW WITH GILBERTO HINOJOSA HERE: